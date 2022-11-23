Mild weather ahead

Highs in the 40s continue
By Nick Jansen
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High temperatures returned to the upper 40s and lower 50s Wednesday with sunny skies. A cold front will move across the area Thursday which will bring some cloud cover and some light sprinkles to the region.

Thanksgiving outlook
Thanksgiving outlook(KTTC)

High temperatures on Thanksgiving will be in the lower 40s and upper 30s. A cold front will move through late in the morning and early afternoon. This will switch our winds from the southwest to the northwest through the afternoon. Temperatures will drop from the lower 40s to the lower 30s in the afternoon and evening. As the front moves through, some light drizzle and flurries will be possible. Winds will slightly pick up Thursday afternoon around 10-15 mph. Accumulations are not likely through the day Thursday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Skies will clear on Friday with high temperatures in the middle 40s Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will slightly drop on Sunday into the middle 30s with partly sunny skies. The next weather-maker we’re tracking could impact the area early next week. Isolated rain/snow chances will be the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Have a great Thanksgiving!

Nick

