Man hit by vehicle near Silver Lake in Rochester

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One man was hit by a vehicle early Wednesday night near Silver Lake in Rochester.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), the man hit is in his mid-60′s and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The man was attempting to cross the road east to west on Broadway Ave North and 14th Street NE, near Silver Lake Foods when he was struck by a vehicle.

The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Rochester Fire Department also responded to the scene.

