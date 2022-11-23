Looking ahead to a quiet and seasonal Thankgiving holiday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We saw a pleasant and sunny Tuesday across the region, but temperatures will get chilly overnight as lows fall into the upper teens and low 20s. Mainly clear skies are expected with light southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

A seasonably warm and sunny day is on tap for Wednesday with widespread sunshine and highs in the mid-40s. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Thanksgiving travel forecast (KTTC)

Thanksgiving Day on Thursday will be pleasant this year with seasonal temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Overcast skies are expected throughout the day with light south winds at 5-10 mph. Similar conditions are in store for Black Friday, instead featuring mostly sunny skies.

If you are looking to do any holiday traveling, locally or around the Upper Midwest, in the next few days, conditions are looking great and travel delays are not expected. Even across the county, travel conditions look good Wednesday and Thursday. However, you may run into some significant travel issues in parts of Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana on Thursday. We wish everyone safe travels and a Happy Thanksgiving!

Holiday travel outlook (KTTC)

Conditions remain quiet through the holiday weekend with highs in the low 40s on Saturday and mid to upper 30s on Sunday. Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected this weekend. Temperatures will remain seasonal in the mid-30s early next week with periods of sun.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

