ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – ‘The Last Night of Ballyhoo’ opens Black Friday. It’s presented by the Rochester Repertory Theatre.

Two actors, Cheye Bieber and CJ Williams-Herrera, joined Midwest Access Thursday. The performed a brief scene from the show.

Here are the dates for the show: 11/26/2022, 12/1/2022, 12/2/2022, 12/3/2022, 12/4/2022, 12/8/2022, 12/9/2022, 12/10/2022, 12/11/2022

Location: Rochester Repertory Theatre Company

Address: 103 7th Street NE, Rochester, MN 55906

Phone: (507) 289-7800

Time: 7:00 PM to 9:30 PM

