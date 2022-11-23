‘The Last Night of Ballyhoo’ opens Black Friday

The Last Night of Ballyhoo
The Last Night of Ballyhoo
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – ‘The Last Night of Ballyhoo’ opens Black Friday. It’s presented by the Rochester Repertory Theatre.

Two actors, Cheye Bieber and CJ Williams-Herrera, joined Midwest Access Thursday. The performed a brief scene from the show.

Here are the dates for the show: 11/26/2022, 12/1/2022, 12/2/2022, 12/3/2022, 12/4/2022, 12/8/2022, 12/9/2022, 12/10/2022, 12/11/2022

