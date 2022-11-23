Great Wolf Lodge to give away 250 free one-night stay vouchers

Great Wolf Lodge family resort
Great Wolf Lodge family resort((Source: Great Wolf Lodge family resort))
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KTTC) – Great Wolf Lodge will be giving away 250 free one-night stay vouchers, chosen at random, to any of their 18 locations across the U.S.

According to Great Wolf Lodge, all people need to do to enter is share a photo of an empty shelf in-store of the holiday item they were hoping to buy, or screengrab showing their desired holiday gift is sold-out online with @GreatWolfLodge on Twitter using hashtag #GWLHolidayHelp between 12 a.m. EST on November 25 and 11:59 p.m. EST on December 15.

On December 16, 2022, Great Wolf Lodge will randomly select 250 families who Tweet their out-of-stock toy notifications using #GWLHolidayHelp and give them something special to look forward to this season. Those who receive a complimentary one-night stay voucher will be notified via Twitter DM directly by end of day December 24, 2022.

Complimentary stays are valid from 1/16/23 through 2/16/23.

Availability is limited per stay date. Block out dates apply, and a limited number of free stay vouchers may be used on the same day.

More information can be found here.

