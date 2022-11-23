Gas Buddy analyst explains high gas prices in Rochester

By Ken Quattrin
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As we head into the busy travel season gas prices across our area are all over the place with very little consistency especially in Rochester, MN with the higher prices, but why are the prices so high in Rochester?

According to Gas Buddy here are some average local prices.

Rochester $3.54, Mason City $3.15, Albert Lea $3.28, Winona $3.30, Zumbrota $3.35 and $3.39 in Charles City, IA. If you have any travel plans to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, gas is averaging around $2.94.

An analyst from Gas Buddy explains why he believes prices are higher in Rochester.

“It’s very unfortunate to see that. Crude oil prices have slipped to the lowest level since January and ahead of Thanksgiving some of the stations in Rochester are simply twiddling thumbs and making a pretty nice mark up,” said Patrick De Haan, from Gas Buddy. “I’m forecasting prices to fall below $3.00 by Christmas across Minnesota, until then shop around if you can. Gas is running around $2.68 in Hastings with a full out price war between three stations over the past six months. That’s how much gas prices should fall in Rochester”

De Haan also mentioned consumers are seeing such higher prices in Rochester due to a lack of competition and other stations not wanting to lower prices to start a price war.

