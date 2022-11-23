Bloomington Police investigating deadly shooting outside restaurant

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KTTC/ KARE 11) – The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting outside of Cotu Oriental Cuisine in Bloomington.

According to Kare 11, a witness said he was sitting inside the Co Tu Oriental Cuisine restaurant when the witness heard a gunshot outside.

An “older” man wearing an “old man” mask and carrying a handgun entered the restaurant, according to the witness. Customers immediately began fighting the gunman and one gunshot went off.

The witness attempted to fight with the gunman, but he stopped and ran out of the restaurant. The witness then heard four to five shots inside the restaurant.

The witness then saw the gunman get into a car and leave. The witness went back inside the restaurant and saw one of the customers on the floor.

A hospital spokesperson told KARE 11 one person was killed and another person was wounded in this incident.

The Bloomington Police are expected to hold a news conference to provide more details at 5 p.m.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gates of Rochester apartment complex.
Search for suspect after shots fired at NW Rochester apartment complex
A neighbor called the police to report a 9-year-old Black girl who was spraying spotted...
Man calls police on 9-year-old Black girl spraying bugs
Police lights graphic.
Goodhue County deputy opens fire after altercation
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
After over 50 years with the company, Don Zietlow announced he is retiring as CEO of Kwik Trip...
Kwik Trip CEO Don Zietlow retiring after 52 years with company

Latest News

Gavel
Driver in fatal Wabasha collision convicted of a felony
As we head into the busy travel season gas prices across our area are all over the place with...
Gas Buddy analyst explains high gas prices in Rochester
Police lights
Man hit by vehicle near Silver Lake in Rochester
Thanksgiving travel
Nearly 55 million Americans traveling for Thanksgiving; How to get stay safe on the roads
‘The Last Night of Ballyhoo’ opens Black Friday
‘The Last Night of Ballyhoo’ opens Black Friday