Bloomington Police investigating deadly shooting outside restaurant

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KTTC/ KARE 11) – The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting outside of Cotu Oriental Cuisine in Bloomington.

According to Kare 11, a witness said he was sitting inside the Co Tu Oriental Cuisine restaurant when the witness heard a gunshot outside.

An “older” man wearing an “old man” mask and carrying a handgun entered the restaurant, according to the witness. Customers immediately began fighting the gunman and one gunshot went off.

The witness attempted to fight with the gunman, but he stopped and ran out of the restaurant. The witness then heard four to five shots inside the restaurant.

The witness then saw the gunman get into a car and leave. The witness went back inside the restaurant and saw one of the customers on the floor.

A hospital spokesperson told KARE 11 one person was killed and another person was wounded in this incident.

The Bloomington Police are expected to hold a news conference to provide more details at 5 p.m.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.