Authorities asking for public’s help in finding Redwood Falls man

Redwood Falls Police are asking for help in finding 35 year old Alex Allrunner was was last...
Redwood Falls Police are asking for help in finding 35 year old Alex Allrunner was was last seen November 18.(Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Redwood Falls Police are asking for help in finding a missing man.

Alex Aaron Allrunner, 35, was last seen by family on November 18 around 10:30 AM on the 800 block of Plum Street in Redwood Falls. That afternoon, he was seen on foot on 900 block of E. Bridge Street.

Authorities say Allrunner is 6′02′ tall, weighs 380 lbs, is Native American with long black ponytail style hair. He was last seen wearing a light gray colored coat/sweatshirt and has a wolf armband tattoo on his right arm.

His destination or direction of travel is unknown at this time.

If anyone has seen or knows the whereabouts of Alex Aaron Allrunner, contact the Redwood Falls Police Department at 507-637-4005.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gates of Rochester apartment complex.
Search for suspect after shots fired at NW Rochester apartment complex
A neighbor called the police to report a 9-year-old Black girl who was spraying spotted...
Man calls police on 9-year-old Black girl spraying bugs
Police lights graphic.
Goodhue County deputy opens fire after altercation
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
After over 50 years with the company, Don Zietlow announced he is retiring as CEO of Kwik Trip...
Kwik Trip CEO Don Zietlow retiring after 52 years with company

Latest News

Man Convicted for Drug Trafficking Conspiracy and Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
Olmsted County man convicted of drug trafficking
Downtown Shooting victim family speaks out
Remembering JFK
Remembering JFK
Remembering JFK
Remembering JFK