Warmer weather is headed our way as we approach the holiday weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – At long last, some warmer air is flowing into the region today, setting the stage for a decent stretch of more seasonable weather as we approach the holiday weekend. A warm front associated with a weak storm system well to our north is pushing through the region today, ushering in that warmer air a producing a few clouds to start the day. We’ll have increasing sunshine through the course of our Tuesday with a slight southwest breeze working to help temperatures climb to the upper 30s. For the first time in nearly two weeks, our temperatures will reach the seasonal average!

We'll have sunshine with southwest winds and high temps will be in the upper 30s today. (KTTC)

We'll have sunny skies with high temps in the upper 30s today and a slight southwest breeze. (KTTC)

Temperatures will fall back into the teens late tonight with light southwest winds and generally clear skies across the region.

There’s a lot to be excited about in our Wednesday forecast because we’re expecting some great weather on what is typically one of the busiest travel days of the year. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the low and mid-40s and just a hint of a south breeze. What a great weather combination, especially given what we’ve endured at times in the last week or two!

We'll have sunny skies with light winds and high temps in the 40s tomorrow. (KTTC)

A storm system will graze our area to the southeast on Thanksgiving Thursday, bringing thick clouds for most of the day. There will be a slight chance for a few light rain and snow showers in the area, mainly in the afternoon, but no measurable precipitation is expected locally. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with a slight southwest breeze.

We'll have sparse rain and snow showers Thursday and then bright, seasonably cool weather for the remainder of the holiday weekend. (KTTC)

Black Friday will be sunnier, but colder behind Thursday’s storm system. Expect mostly sunny skies for most of the day with high temperatures in the mid-30s and a brisk northwest breeze that will keep wind chill values in the 20s for most of the day.

We'll have high temps in the 30s to low 40s throughout the next week. Sparse rain and snow showers will be possible on Thursday, but no accumulation is expected. (KTTC)

The weekend will also be bright and seasonably cool. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a slight southwest breeze and then partly sunny skies on Sunday with brisk west winds and high temperatures will be in the mid-30s.

High temps will be seasonably cool, mainly in the 30s and low 40s through the end of the month next which is next Wednesday. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.