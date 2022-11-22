Temps are warming as we approach the holiday weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warmer air is flowing into the region today in the wake of a warm front that pushed through the Upper Mississippi Valley this morning, setting the stage for a decent stretch of more seasonable weather. Expect sunny skies for the rest of the day with a slight southwest breeze that will help temperatures climb to the upper 30s and 40s. For the first time in nearly two weeks, our temperatures will reach and possibly even exceed the seasonal average!

We'll have sunny skies this afternoon with high temps in the upper 30s and low 40s across the area. (KTTC)

Temperatures will fall back into the teens late tonight with light southwest winds and generally clear skies across the region.

There’s a lot to be excited about in our Wednesday forecast because we’re expecting some great weather on what is typically one of the busiest travel days of the year. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the low and mid-40s and just a hint of a south breeze. What a great weather combination, especially given what we’ve endured at times in the last week or two!

We'll have sunny skies on Wednesday with light winds and high temps in the 40s. (KTTC)

A storm system will graze our area to the southeast on Thanksgiving Thursday, bringing thick clouds for most of the day. There will be a slight chance for a few light rain and snow showers in the area, mainly in the afternoon, but no measurable precipitation is expected locally. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with a slight southwest breeze.

After a few sparse rain and snow showers on Thursday, our weather will be bright and seasonably cool for the remainder of the holiday weekend. (KTTC)

Black Friday will be sunnier, but colder behind Thursday’s storm system. Expect mostly sunny skies for most of the day with high temperatures in the mid-30s and a brisk northwest breeze that will keep wind chill values in the 20s for most of the day.

Aside from a few sparse rain and snow showers on Thanksgiving, we're going to enjoy peaceful sunshine for the next several days with seasonable temps. (KTTC)

The weekend will also be bright and seasonably cool. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a slight southwest breeze and then partly sunny skies on Sunday with brisk west winds and high temperatures will be in the mid-30s.

There will be chances for isolated rain and snow showers on Thurday with another rain and snow mix in store for next Wednesday. (KTTC)

High temps will be in the seasonably cool 30s and 40s until the end of the month next Wednesday. (KTTC)

