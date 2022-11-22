Sights and sounds: World Cup watch party sees strong turnout in Rochester

By Megan Zemple
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The United States men’s soccer team is in the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2014, and fans turned out Monday to watch parties in the area.

At Little Thistle Brewing in Rochester, dozens of people sipped some beer and watched as the team took on Wales.

Experience the sights and sounds in the attached video.

