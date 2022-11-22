The Season’s Top Holiday Tech with Verizon

Verizon tech
Verizon tech(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Giving a gift is just as fun as getting one for yourself which is why this holiday season when you trade in your old phone Verizon will give you a new 5G phone and a new smartwatch, tablet, earbuds and more, to give to someone else.

Steve Van Dinter with Verizon joined Midwest Access Tuesday with many items that are hot this holiday season.

Some items he showed were the Google Pixel 7 Pro, Google Pixel Watch, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Altec Lansing RockBox Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Xbox All Access, Xbox Wireless Controller, and the Logitech Racing Wheel and Pedals.

If you would like to learn more: verizon.com/deals.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rochester police officer sits inside a patrol cruiser at the scene where a body was found...
Rochester police investigating 19-year-old found dead in NE Rochester
One person arrested in Fillmore County stabbing
One person arrested in Fillmore County stabbing
A neighbor called the police to report a 9-year-old Black girl who was spraying spotted...
Man calls police on 9-year-old Black girl spraying bugs
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons

Latest News

Rochester, Minn.
Midwest Access Live at Festival of Trees
Med City Football Club
Med City Football Club looking for host families
American Diabetes Month
American Diabetes Month
125 LIVE Holiday Gift Fair
125 LIVE Holiday Gift Fair preview on Midwest Access