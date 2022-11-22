The Season’s Top Holiday Tech with Verizon

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Giving a gift is just as fun as getting one for yourself which is why this holiday season when you trade in your old phone Verizon will give you a new 5G phone and a new smartwatch, tablet, earbuds and more, to give to someone else.

Steve Van Dinter with Verizon joined Midwest Access Tuesday with many items that are hot this holiday season.

Some items he showed were the Google Pixel 7 Pro, Google Pixel Watch, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Altec Lansing RockBox Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Xbox All Access, Xbox Wireless Controller, and the Logitech Racing Wheel and Pedals.

If you would like to learn more: verizon.com/deals.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.