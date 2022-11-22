Seasonal temperatures return; Isolated snow chance Thanksgiving Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A quiet and chilly evening is in store for the region tonight as temperatures drop into the teens overnight. A few clouds will filter in and out throughout the night with light south winds at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures return to seasonal levels for the remainder of the week, climbing into the mid and upper 30s with abundant sunshine. Tuesday will be quiet and breezy with partly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-30s with southwest winds at 10-15 mph. Mainly sunny skies are on tap for Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s and light south winds at 5-10 mph.

Thanksgiving Travel Forecast (KTTC)

Our area will see a mainly quiet Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, but isolated snow showers are possible with little to no accumulation expected. Temperatures will be seasonal in the upper 30s to low 40s with breezy northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

The remainder of the holiday weekend will be quiet and sunny. Highs will be in the mid-30s on Friday, then climb into the upper 30s to the low 40s on Saturday. Conditions will remain seasonal and quiet through Sunday and into the early part of next week.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.