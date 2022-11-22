Seasonal temperatures return; Isolated snow chance Thanksgiving Day

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A quiet and chilly evening is in store for the region tonight as temperatures drop into the teens overnight. A few clouds will filter in and out throughout the night with light south winds at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures return to seasonal levels for the remainder of the week, climbing into the mid and upper 30s with abundant sunshine. Tuesday will be quiet and breezy with partly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-30s with southwest winds at 10-15 mph. Mainly sunny skies are on tap for Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s and light south winds at 5-10 mph.

Thanksgiving Travel Forecast
Thanksgiving Travel Forecast(KTTC)

Our area will see a mainly quiet Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, but isolated snow showers are possible with little to no accumulation expected. Temperatures will be seasonal in the upper 30s to low 40s with breezy northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

The remainder of the holiday weekend will be quiet and sunny. Highs will be in the mid-30s on Friday, then climb into the upper 30s to the low 40s on Saturday. Conditions will remain seasonal and quiet through Sunday and into the early part of next week.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rochester police officer sits inside a patrol cruiser at the scene where a body was found...
Rochester police investigating 19-year-old found dead in NE Rochester
One person arrested in Fillmore County stabbing
One person arrested in Fillmore County stabbing
A neighbor called the police to report a 9-year-old Black girl who was spraying spotted...
Man calls police on 9-year-old Black girl spraying bugs
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons

Latest News

Sarah's 5pm Monday forecast 11/21/22
Sarah's 5pm Monday forecast 11/21/22
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
A slow warming trend this week
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Monday Noon Weather
the full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News...
Cold sunshine today; a slow warming trend is ahead this week