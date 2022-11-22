Rochester Public Schools experiencing increase in flu-like cases

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) has experienced an increase in influenza-like illness symptoms similar to what is being seen across the state.

According to RPS, school districts are required to follow the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Influenza Surveillance Protocols that provide thresholds for reporting. The metrics provided are to report suspected outbreaks which are then monitored by the county and state health departments.

Reporting when a threshold is met does not require notification to families unless directed by Olmsted County Public Health Services.

In the last two weeks, 21 RPS schools have met surveillance thresholds for reporting influenza-like illness to MDH. RPS’ face covering policy 808 is still in place which strongly recommends masks for students and staff.

Additional mitigation measures include:

  • Increased communication to families and staff regarding when to stay home from school/work when ill.
  • Maintenance continuing with cleaning of high touch surfaces as outlined in the Safe and Open Schools Plan (SOSP).
  • Air purification systems are in place in all classrooms as outline in the SOSP.

RPS Safe and Open Schools Plan can be found here.

