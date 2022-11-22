Rochester Police investigating shots fired at NW Rochester apartment complex

Gates of Rochester apartment complex.
Gates of Rochester apartment complex.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:06 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police are investigating shots fire at the Gates of Rochester apartment complex.

It happened sometime during the overnight hours between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning.

There is no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story, stay with KTTC for the latest information.

