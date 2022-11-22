Rochester Federal Medical Center to hold recruitment event

Department of Justice
Department of Justice(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Rochester will be holding a recruitment event from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

This is a monthly event in support of the Federal Bureau of Prison’s National Recruitment initiative. FMC Rochester will be hosting recruitment events on the first Saturday of each month through the end of fiscal year 2023.

According to FMC, it is currently recruiting a wide variety of positions including correctional officers, nurses, and nursing assistants.

Applicants should come to the institution’s main entrance at 2110 East Center Street.

Interested applicants may also apply for positions at www.usajobs.gov.

Additional information about the Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A neighbor called the police to report a 9-year-old Black girl who was spraying spotted...
Man calls police on 9-year-old Black girl spraying bugs
A Rochester police officer sits inside a patrol cruiser at the scene where a body was found...
Rochester police investigating 19-year-old found dead in NE Rochester
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
Gates of Rochester apartment complex.
Search for suspect after shots fired at NW Rochester apartment complex
One person arrested in Fillmore County stabbing
One person arrested in Fillmore County stabbing

Latest News

Food insecurity remains a major issue for those trying to make ends meet and for oner homeless...
Food shelves running low at The Landing
RPS
Rochester Public Schools experiencing increase in flu-like cases
Rochester Exchange Club members distribute flags at Harriet Bishop
Local service club donates flags to Harriet Bishop Elementary School
Morning Pride Lions members busy unloading 1,200 trees
Lions Christmas tree sales get underway in Rochester