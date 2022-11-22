Rochester Federal Medical Center to hold recruitment event

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Rochester will be holding a recruitment event from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

This is a monthly event in support of the Federal Bureau of Prison’s National Recruitment initiative. FMC Rochester will be hosting recruitment events on the first Saturday of each month through the end of fiscal year 2023.

According to FMC, it is currently recruiting a wide variety of positions including correctional officers, nurses, and nursing assistants.

Applicants should come to the institution’s main entrance at 2110 East Center Street.

Interested applicants may also apply for positions at www.usajobs.gov.

Additional information about the Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.