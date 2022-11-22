Rochester downtown shooting victim’s family reacts to guilty plea

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re hearing from the family of a man who was killed in a shooting in downtown Rochester in 2021.

Recently, the shooter Derrick Days of South St. Paul changed his plea to guilty for shooting and killing Todd Banks Jr..

Another man was also shot and critically wounded but survived. It happened in downtown Rochester near the area of 1st Avenue and 3r St. SW on June 6, 2021.

After the guilty plea was announced, KTTC caught up with Banks’ mother Laneice Byrant.

She says she was not expecting Days to change his plea and is disappointed to hear the news. She was hoping the case would be taken to trial to hear what exactly led up to the death of her son.

“I think it’s being avoided. I really do. There’s a lot of people out there that know what happened and nobody’s coming forward, and I don’t think that’s right. So with that being said, I just want justice, once again, for Todd Banks Jr., she said.

Derrick Day’s jury trial is scheduled to begin November 28. A sentencing date has not been set yet.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.