The power of practicing mindful eating this holiday season

Eating in Moderation
Eating in Moderation(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The holiday season is upon us, and with it comes a lot of holiday goodies. Some might not look forward to all the food because it’s hard for them to eat in moderation.

A lot of people give up diets this time of year, but Hy-Vee dietitians believe it is the most important time of the year to focus on your health.

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Alea Lester Fite joined Midwest Access Tuesday to share some tips and tricks on how to stick with health and wellness goals during the holidays by using mindfulness as the key.

Find more tips here.

