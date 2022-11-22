Midwest Access Live at Festival of Trees

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The festival of trees fundraiser kicked off the holiday season in Downtown Rochester Tuesday night. The Festival of Trees is located at J. Powers at the Hilton in Rochester this year.

Kamie and Nick hosted Tuesday’s show at the event.

The Festival of Trees supports Hiawatha Homes, who offer quality support services to individuals with disabilities at home and in the community.

If you want to learn more you can find details on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

You can check out the festival of trees on November 22, 25 & 26, 2022.

