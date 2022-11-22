Med City Football Club looking for host families

Med City Football Club
By Megan Zemple
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Soccer fans everywhere have been watching the FIFA World Cup and locally, the Med City Football Club is gearing up for the 2023 season.

The Med City Football Club was founded in 2017 by a Rochester Public School para and Riverland College soccer coach.

It’s an amateur team part of the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL). It’s made up of 25 to 28 players. players from all over the world come to play for the club. Some of the countries include Japan, Brazil, France and Africa.

The club currently ranks number one in the division. As they get ready for the new season, they are in need of host families.

The players live with the families through the season which starts in the spring and goes through the summer.

“A lot of these players are here from different countries and they’re going to college so their family is maybe thousands and thousands of miles away, so if they can come here for the summer and be a part of a United States family, they really enjoy that experience,” Med City Football Club Co-owner Frank Spaeth said.

For more information, click here.

