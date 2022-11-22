Kwik Trip CEO Don Zietlow retiring after 52 years with company

After over 50 years with the company, Don Zietlow announced he is retiring as CEO of Kwik Trip at the end of the year.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
During his tenure, Don was the driving force behind sharing 40% of pre-tax profits with all coworkers near the end of each year.

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, current Chair of Kwik Trip’s Board of Director Scott Zietlow will take over the position of CEO.

The convenience store chain operates more than 800 locations all across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan.

