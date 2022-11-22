Goodhue County deputy opens fire after altercation

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC/KARE 11) – A Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and injured a person while responding to a crash Tuesday afternoon.

The City of Red Wing said there was an “altercation” that occurred after a crash near Bay Point Park, according to Kare 11. At some point, a deputy with the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office fired their weapon. It’s unclear what led up to the deputy firing their weapon.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, one person was taken to a local hospital where their condition is unknown. The deputy was also injured in the incident and sustained “non-life-threatening” injuries.

The Red Wing Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will be leading the investigation.

