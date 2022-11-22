Food shelves running low at The Landing

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Food insecurity remains a major issue for those trying to make ends meet and for one homeless shelter they are struggling to feed their clients.

The Landing recently opened a new facility in downtown Rochester and was able to expand the size of the operation. Now that they have a stable location they are asking people to help fill the food shelves.

As you can see the shelves are running dangerously low. You can drop off your non-perishable food items through the week or you can go online to make a financial donation.

The Landing just recently celebrated four years of serving in our community. To learn more, donate or volunteer go to The Landing MN

