In Barron, Somali-Americans drop call-to-prayer request

Somali-American residents in Barron have withdrawn a request to play an amplified call to prayer from two mosques after facing opposition from some community members
(WITN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — Somali-American residents in Barron have withdrawn a request to play an amplified call to prayer from two mosques after facing opposition from some community members.

Barron, a town of about 3,400, is home to some 470 Somali refugees and their families, many of them drawn to work at a Jennie-O turkey processing plant.

Wisconsin Public Radio reported that Isaak Mohamed, a Somali-American who was elected to the city's common council this spring, brought the call-to-prayer request to the council at the request of residents. But during a public comment period at the council's Nov. 15 meeting, all 14 speakers opposed it, WPR reported.

“The Barron locals showed up, you know, talking about negative things, saying, ’Go back to Somalia if you want to practice religion or worship,‴ Mohamed told WPR. “I mean, that was very offensive to me and to the community that I represent, that I am a voice for because we are Americans.”

Mohamed said an agreement was made to withdraw the request after speaking with social and religious leaders in the city's Somali community.

“America is the best example of religious freedom as a destination,” Mohamed said. “But we do not wish to be the target of trouble or conflict, especially here in Barron.”

Minneapolis became the first major city in the U.S. to allow the Muslim call to prayer to be broadcast from some two dozen mosques.

Most Read

A neighbor called the police to report a 9-year-old Black girl who was spraying spotted...
Man calls police on 9-year-old Black girl spraying bugs
A Rochester police officer sits inside a patrol cruiser at the scene where a body was found...
Rochester police investigating 19-year-old found dead in NE Rochester
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
One person arrested in Fillmore County stabbing
One person arrested in Fillmore County stabbing
Gates of Rochester apartment complex.
Search for suspect after shots fired at NW Rochester apartment complex

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, speaks to the media, Oct. 11, 2021, during a news...
Dismissal motion could delay abortion challenge for months
Justice Department sues corn mill over multiple violations
Basketball
No. 20 UCLA beats Marquette for Battle 4 Atlantis title
GOP’s Loudenbeck concedes Wisconsin secretary of state loss