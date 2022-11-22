Authorities investigate quadruple murder on marijuana farm

Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught. (Source: KOCO)
By Alyse Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENNESSEY, Okla. (KOCO) – A person accused of shooting four people to death on a marijuana farm in Oklahoma is on the run from police. A fifth person was injured and flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City.

“They all know each other,” Captain Stan Florence of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation explained, adding it’s unclear if they’re related or co-workers.

OSBI said men and women were among the victims, but their ages have not been released.

Investigators said the person suspected in the killing has not yet been caught.

“At this point, we have a suspect in mind. We have no information specific to be able to share that information at this point,” Florence said.

The quadruple homicide happened on a marijuana farm that is around 10 acres but didn’t clarify exactly where it took place.

Investigators will work to determine if the grow operation was licensed and legal.

Copyright 2022 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A neighbor called the police to report a 9-year-old Black girl who was spraying spotted...
Man calls police on 9-year-old Black girl spraying bugs
A Rochester police officer sits inside a patrol cruiser at the scene where a body was found...
Rochester police investigating 19-year-old found dead in NE Rochester
DNR said the boy and the man were members of the same hunting party.
11-year-old shot and killed in hunting accident
Gates of Rochester apartment complex.
Search for suspect after shots fired at NW Rochester apartment complex
One person arrested in Fillmore County stabbing
One person arrested in Fillmore County stabbing

Latest News

Rochester, Minn.
Midwest Access Live at Festival of Trees
Turkey is the center of most Thanksgiving meals, but it’s important to handle raw poultry...
Gathering again? Tips for a safe and healthy Thanksgiving
An elderly woman cooks food on a gas burner during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov....
‘Stock up on blankets’: Ukrainians brace for bleak winter
FILE - Four men from Cuba try to keep warm after crossing the border from Mexico and...
States move to keep court from lifting Trump asylum policy
Minnesota’s exports reach all-time high
Minnesota’s exports reach all-time high