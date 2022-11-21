Stewartville High School, Middle School closed due to water main break

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Stewartville High School and Middle School are both closed Monday due to a water main break.

According to Stewartville Superintendent Bellinda Selfors, school will be cancelled only at the High School and Middle School.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the water main break happened in the administrative offices and the main corridor of the school.

Superintendent Selfors said in a tweet that the school will provide further developments as soon as they know more.

Hey, Tigers! Due to a water pipe break, school is canceled ONLY at the MS and HS on Monday, 11/21. We'll keep you posted with further developments as soon as we know them. pic.twitter.com/Sv1Jb56I4h — Belinda Selfors (@534Supt) November 20, 2022

