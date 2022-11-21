Stewartville High School, Middle School closed due to water main break
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Stewartville High School and Middle School are both closed Monday due to a water main break.
According to Stewartville Superintendent Bellinda Selfors, school will be cancelled only at the High School and Middle School.
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the water main break happened in the administrative offices and the main corridor of the school.
Superintendent Selfors said in a tweet that the school will provide further developments as soon as they know more.
