A slow warming trend this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The cold, wintry temperatures we dealt with over the weekend are hanging around today, but the overall weather is looking bright and quiet. High pressure is moving in from the northwest, bringing bright, cold sunshine to the area today and high temperatures will be around 30 degrees. That’s about ten degrees below the seasonal average, but pretty much right on par with the temperatures we’ve been experiencing over the past week. A brisk northwest breeze will reach 15 miles per hour at times, keeping wind chill values in the teens for the most part before they begin to subside in the afternoon.

Temps will hover in the low 30s until sunset today. (KTTC)

Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s today. (KTTC)

Warmer air will start to trickle into the region tonight while a weak storm system to our north spreads scattered clouds across the area. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid-teens with light south winds. Those temperatures will actually begin to climb late in the night, reaching the low 20s by Tuesday morning.

Cloud cover early on Tuesday will give way to sunnier weather in the midday and afternoon hours and temperatures will climb to the mid-30s across the area. A slight southwest breeze will reach 15 miles per hour, helping the warming cause.

Warmer air will build northward into the region as the upper level weather pattern flattens and becomes less Arctic Air dominated. (KTTC)

Wednesday will feature abundant sunshine with a slight southerly breeze as temperatures continue to improve for us. We’ll have afternoon high temperatures in the upper 30s, just a couple of degrees shy of the seasonal average.

A storm system will graze the area to the southeast on Thanksgiving Thursday, bringing clouds and a slight chance for some light snow showers that may mix with rain at times in the afternoon. At this point, it looks like the precipitation will create just a minor nuisance and won’t be measurable. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with a brisk southwest breeze.

Clouds will slowly clear off on Friday with a brisk northwest breeze and high temperatures will be in the low 30s. Wind chill values on Black Friday will be in the teens to low 20s.

There will be a chance for sparse rain and snow showers on Thursday. (KTTC)

The weekend looks bright and pleasant with partly sunny to mostly sunny skies for both days and high temperatures will be in the upper 30s. A brisk west breeze will make it feel like the 20s for the most part.

High temps will be in the 30s for the next week or more. (KTTC)

