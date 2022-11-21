Rochester man writes book about addiction and his journey

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – According to the National Insitutes of Health, it’s a battle 20 million people in the United States face, and locally continue to see the effects of addiction.

The National Drug Helpline states only 10% of those people seek treatment.

Tim Volz of Rochester is a substance abuse counselor and former addict.

Volz has taken his stories of use and depression and created a book called ‘Target Practice - Twelve Years in the Trenches and the Counselor in Recovery’.

In this book Volz describes his 22-year battle with substance abuse and how he got out of this viscous cycle.

Volz also shares stories on how he lost everything like his teaching job and was in jail for three years.

“This was a way for me to do a daily journal, a kind of morning set the stage for the day. Then it just kind of expanded. The daily journal turned into, ‘hey I might have a book here,” Volz said.

Volz has since achieved a master’s degree in addiction and mental health counseling.

The book is available on Amazon.

