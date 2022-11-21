Registered Dietitian shares Diabetes friendly tips heading into Holidays

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – November is American Diabetes Month, which is a great time to discuss the connection between diabetes and kidney disease, including risk factors and symptoms to be aware of.

According to DaVita Kidney Care, more than 386,000 Minnesotans have been diagnosed with diabetes. Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease. 1 in 3 people with diabetes will also be diagnosed with kidney disease.

Registered Dietitian Kaitlin Thompson joined Midwest Access Monday to share a kidney and diabetic-friendly Thanksgiving side dish. Thompson shared a lighter, healthier alternative to the traditional green bean casserole.

Thanksgiving green beans with hazelnuts and cranberries recipe:

Ingredients

1 lemon

1/4 tsp black pepper

2 lbs fresh green beans (trimmed)

1 tbsp olive oil

1/4 cup hazelnuts (coarsely chopped)

3 tbsp dried cranberries

1/4 tsp salt

Directions

Fill a large pot 2/3 full of water and bring to boiling. Add the green beans, turn off the heat, and let the green beans stand in the water for 3 minutes. Drain the beans and add them to a serving bowl or platter.

In a small bowl, combine the oil, nuts, cranberries, salt, and pepper. Top the green beans with the cranberry-nut mixture. Garnish with the lemon zest.

Diabetes and high blood pressure are the two most common risk factors for kidney disease.

The symptoms of diabetes and kidney disease are often vague and include increased urination, thirst, blurry vision, fatigue, and numbness or tingling in the hands or feet. That’s why it’s important to know your risk factors and to have your blood sugar and kidney function tested regularly. In many cases, type 2 diabetes and kidney disease are preventable. Disease progression can be slowed and even stopped entirely through lifestyle changes.

DaVita and the American Diabetes Association have teamed up to create a new educational resource to help people with diabetes protect their kidney health. This website can be accessed here. It features expert advice, videos, quizzes, recipes and meal plans to help people understand how to follow kidney- and diabetic-friendly diets.

Eating right is vital for people with diabetes and kidney disease.

With Thanksgiving just a few days away, fellow Minnesotans can plan recipes that are good for their kidneys and will also keep their blood sugar in check.

