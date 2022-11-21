Minnesota Varsity League expands opportunities to high school Esports

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Varsity League (MNVL) has expanded opportunities to high school Esports.

The director of the Minnesota Varsity League Jake Utities joined Midwest Access Monday to talk about students participating in MNVL and the new and expanding opportunities. Nathaniel Sternberg and Owen Bednar also joined us in studio.

Minnesota’s home for high school esports, MNVL has grown its operations to over fifty high schools with over 1,200 students participating in the program state-wide.

MNVL and Wisdom Gaming announced in October the start of the academic esports program’s sixth season for fall 2022.

Wisdom Gaming is an emerging leader in esports entertainment, building global communities across the gaming ecosystem. Wisdom Gaming offers turnkey creative and production services, tournament organization, and marketing strategy for brands and publishers passionate about establishing their legacy in esports and gaming.

MNVL’s website can be found here.

