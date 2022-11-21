Midwest Access discusses ‘Round up for The Ronald McDonald House’ fundraiser

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – McDonald’s and the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester is reminding people around the holidays of its “Round up for The Ronald McDonald House” fundraiser.

Round up for The Ronald McDonald House is a 24/7 and 365 days a year fundraiser where customers that order anything at McDonald’s are encouraged to round up to the nearest dollar.

By rounding up orders to the nearest dollar, customers will be helping support families staying at Ronald McDonald Houses, including The Ronald McDonald House of Rochester.

Jacob Dreyer with the Ronald McDonald House and Tracy Salas with Courtesy Corp joined Midwest Access Monday to share more about the fundraiser and talk about some limited time items at McDonald’s.

The new items, debuting Monday, include the Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese and Oreo Fudge McFlurry.

Tracy Salas is also speaking on #Thankful Tuesday.

Tuesday, Nov. 22 is #Thankful Tuesday, a way for Courtesy Corporation to show thanks to emergency service personnel. Active police officers, EMT’s, military and firefighters will all receive a free combo meal, all day, tomorrow. All they need to do is show their badge, ID, or uniform and Courtesy Corp. restaurants will take of them.

All 64 Courtesy Corp. restaurants in western Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota, plus Decorah, Mason City, and Clear Lake, Iowa will proudly be serving free meals to these remarkable individuals that serve us each and every day.

“Our McFamily wants to express sincere gratitude to those that are risking their lives to ensure our safety. They continually put fourth an effort to make a positive influence in the community, in our restaurants, and with our customers, and for that, we are thankful,” Rick Lommen, Owner/Operator said.

