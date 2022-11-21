Local service club donates flags to Harriet Bishop Elementary School

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some Rochester elementary students are getting patriotic inspiration thanks to the Rochester Exchange Club.

Members were at Harriet Bishop Elementary Monday morning where they gave out 24 American flags for classrooms. This is part of the group’s Americanism programs.

Club member Karl Schuler says, “I was born in Romania so I’m an immigrant in this country so I really appreciate the opportunity to live in this country.”

The Rochester Exchange Club is a service club for men and women.

It’s been doing community projects in Rochester for 75 years.

