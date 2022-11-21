Local service club donates flags to Harriet Bishop Elementary School

Rochester Exchange Club members distribute flags at Harriet Bishop
Rochester Exchange Club members distribute flags at Harriet Bishop(KTTC)
By Jess Abrahamson
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some Rochester elementary students are getting patriotic inspiration thanks to the Rochester Exchange Club.

Members were at Harriet Bishop Elementary Monday morning where they gave out 24 American flags for classrooms. This is part of the group’s Americanism programs.

Club member Karl Schuler says, “I was born in Romania so I’m an immigrant in this country so I really appreciate the opportunity to live in this country.”

The Rochester Exchange Club is a service club for men and women.

It’s been doing community projects in Rochester for 75 years.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rochester police officer sits inside a patrol cruiser at the scene where a body was found...
Rochester police investigating 19-year-old found dead in NE Rochester
One person arrested in Fillmore County stabbing
One person arrested in Fillmore County stabbing
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Tim Volz
Rochester man writes book about addiction and his journey
Man pleads guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
Rochester drug trafficker pleads guilty to distributing meth

Latest News

Candlelight vigil
Candlelight vigil planned for victims of Mason City house fire that killed four children
One person arrested in Fillmore County stabbing
One person arrested in Fillmore County stabbing
A Rochester police officer sits inside a patrol cruiser at the scene where a body was found...
Rochester police investigating 19-year-old found dead in NE Rochester
water main break
Stewartville High School, Middle School closed due to water main break