Gradual warming trend this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed slightly warmer conditions today, compared to the past two days. Tonight, temperatures will remain chilly in the upper teens and low 20s. A few clouds will filter in closer to midnight, leaving partly cloudy skies with light southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

A seasonably cool day is in store for the start of the new week Monday with highs in the upper 20s and light west winds at 5-10 mph. Pleasant sunshine is expected with a few clouds possible throughout the day.

temperature trend (KTTC)

Despite being a few degrees below normal, temperatures will gradually trend warmer into the 30s throughout the remainder of the week. Tuesday will feature abundant sunshine and highs in the low to mid-30s with light southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Another pleasant day is in store Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-30s.

Thanksgiving on Thursday looks to feature seasonal temperatures in the mid-30s with overcast skies. We’re still keeping an eye on the potential for our next winter system on the holiday. Right now models indicate isolated light snow showers are possible, so we’ll continue to monitor the potential for snow in the coming days.

Quiet conditions remain for Friday and the holiday weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures in the low to upper 30s.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

