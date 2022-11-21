Family donates hundreds of toys to children at Ronald McDonald House

By Megan Zemple
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A family from Colfax, Wisconsin that has previously been helped by the Ronald McDonald House has made it their mission to give back to families currently at the house by spreading Christmas cheer Sunday.

Seven years ago, Jeanna Berge’s son Miles suffered serious medical issues resulting in the family needing to stay at the Rochester Ronald McDonald House while Miles received treatment.

The Berge’s time at the house inspired the family to give back to other children at the house during Christmas time.

For the past seven years the family has donated thousands of dollars, toys, gift cards and clothes to families at the house for Christmas.

The annual gift giving started with forty gifts seven years ago. This year the Berges donated close to five hundred gifts, along with a two-thousand-dollar donation. They say this is their biggest year yet.

“When you’re staying here it’s kind of a home away from home and there’s no place like home for the holidays, but it’s a way that no child has to worry about Santa finding them,” Jenna Berge said. “It’s really to help the parents so they can focus on their kid instead of money, especially when money can be tight for some of these families during these hard times.”

Jenna Berge says they are able to do this thanks to community support.

