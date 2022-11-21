Candlelight vigil planned for victims of Mason City house fire that killed four children

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – A candlelight vigil will be held Monday night for the victims of a Mason City house fire that killed four children.

According to the Family Welcome Centers of North Iowa’s Facebook page, the vigil will be held at the North Iowa Youth Center located at 152 5th Street SW in Mason City. It will begin at 6 p.m.

There will be a limited supply of glow sticks and battery-operated candles on hand. People are also welcome to bring any battery-operated candles, flashlights, etc. that might be on hand.

Regan Banks, Youth Director at the North Iowa Youth Center, shared the following post about the vigil:

The victims of the house fire were all 12 years old and under. Drako Mcluer, age 6, John Michael Mcluer, age 12, Odin Thor Mcluer, age 10, and Phenix Mcluer, age 3 were all pronounced dead at the hospital.

Mason City Fire Department said the fire started as a result of a power strip that was overloaded in the living room.

A gofundme was started for the family, to donate click here. Just over $57,000 has been raised so far for the family.

RELATED: Four children die in Mason City house fire

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.