Be a Santa to a Senior is back for the holiday season

Senior receiving gift
Senior receiving gift(Home Instead)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Be a Santa to a Senior is back this holiday season and the Rochester community will be supporting this festive program for the 18th year.

The trees are going up across the area from November 19 through December 19, 2022. People can participate by visiting a tree, choosing an ornament and fulfilling a gift request for a senior.

The hope is to collect gifts for more than 300 Rochester older adults. These gifts may seem small, but they make a significant impact in the lives of the recipients.

Karen Hanson joined Midwest Access to share more.

