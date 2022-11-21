125 LIVE Holiday Gift Fair preview on Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – 125 LIVE is holding a Holiday Gift Fair this year.

The Holiday Gift Fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

Pennie Eisenbeis joined Midwest Access Monday to preview the event.

The Holiday Gift Fair is free and open to the public and will include gifts and food to be purchased for guests.

125 LIVE’s website can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.