Sip & Shop event hosted by LC’s Venue Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sunday morning was a time for shopping and cocktails at the first ever sip and shop event hosted by LC’s Venue.

The event was a great way to support local and small businesses from southeast Minnesota.

Shoppers were able to purchase goods from seven vendors, all selling a variety of different products such as handmade bandanas, clothing, books and homemade canned goods.

While browsing the goods, shoppers were able to purchase five-dollar mimosas and screwdrivers to sip on.

“I think it’s important to shop local because you’re always supporting someone else’s dream,” Brenna Hagen, owner of Berry Blush Boutique said.

