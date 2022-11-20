Rochester sports official is the first female official to work a game in the MSHSL football semifinals

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A big accomplishment for a Rochester sports official who is paving the way for women in officiating. M.J. Wagenson is the first female official to work a game in the Minnesota State High School League football state semifinals.

She was part of the crew for Friday’s 2A game between Barnesville and Jackson County Central.

She didn’t find out about this accomplishment until after the game when a friend broke the news.

She says finding out about this achievement was humbling.

Wagenson has been officiating for 34 years. She also officiates basketball, volleyball and softball.

The news has gained a lot of traction on social media and wants to use this moment to say that anybody can become an official.

“We know there’s an official shortage. But you can do this if you’ve thought of it. I don’t care what sport it is. I don’t care if it’s hockey or lacrosse or volleyball or softball, baseball whatever is that you’re interested in, if you’re interested in it, we can help you get started,” Wagenson said.

Wagenson was also the first female official to work in a Minnesota State High School League boys state basketball game in 2016.

