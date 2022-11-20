Rochester celebrates Diwali

The Indian Cultural Association of Minnesota celebrated Diwali in style this evening at Century...
The Indian Cultural Association of Minnesota celebrated Diwali in style this evening at Century High School.(Nick Nelson)
By Ashley Walker
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Indian Cultural Association of Minnesota celebrated Diwali in style this evening at Century High School.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., the festival of lights took off with dancing, singing, traditional clothes and jewelry.

One of the most important festivals within Hinduism, Diwali symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness.

This was the first year for the ICAM to have everyone in person, having a virtual Diwali for the past two years due to the pandemic.

The group encourages everyone of any religion or community to join and learn about the culture and the meaning behind Diwali.

“You know, I’ve seen Rochester. We have people coming from Asia, from Europe, from many places. This signifies how we can come together as a diversified population, how we can come together. In fact, in the summer, we had the festival of colors as well. We have people coming from all sorts of countries. We can come together, and all do much better if we’re all together,” said Ajay Singh, the Indian Cultural Association of Minnesota’s president.

The ICAM’s goal is to create a platform that serves and supports the cultural and educational needs of the Asian Indian community.

