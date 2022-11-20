One person arrested in Fillmore County stabbing

OSTRANDER, Minn. (KTTC) – One man is in custody following an alleged stabbing in Ostrander Sunday morning.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said Noah Arnold Foster, 23, has been arrested. Investigators said 911 got a call around 8:19 a.m. Sunday about an adult male being stabbed.

Foster was identified as a suspect but ran from authorities. He was later found and arrested without incident.

The Filmore County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation.

