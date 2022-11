AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Historic Hormel Home in Austin held its annual “Snacks & Santa” event Saturday.

Families were able to meet with Santa, enjoy hot cocoa, eat food and watch an elf comedy show.

The event was sold out.

The Historic Hormel Home belonged to George Hormel, the founder of Hormel Food. It was built in 1871.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.