Crews respond to Winona apartment complex fire

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Winona Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex Saturday evening.

According to Assistant Winona Fire Chief Joel Corcoran, firefighters responded to the apartment complex at 174 W 2nd St. around 6:30 p.m.

He said the fire started in a laundry room.

According to authorities, everyone in the building made it out safely. The units of the apartment complex reportedly have smoke damage.

Corcoran said the cause of the fire is unknown, and an investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.