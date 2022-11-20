Cold, windy conditions tonight; Temperatures improve for the upcoming week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a rather cold and windy day across the region today, another cold night is in store for the region as overnight temperatures fall into the low to mid-single digits. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with strong northwest winds at 10-15 mph and gusts near 25 mph at times. Wind chill values will be in the single digits below zero, making for a very cold night.

Warmer air funnels into the region Sunday, allowing for afternoon temperatures to rebound into the upper 20s and low 30s. However, winds will remain strong out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts at 25 mph, so conditions will still feel rather cold despite the warmer temps. A mix of sun and clouds are expected throughout the day.

temperature trend (KTTC)

Dry and sunny conditions continue into the start of the new week on Monday, lasting into the midweek on Wednesday. Temperatures during the first of half of the weekend will stay below normal into the upper 20s to low 30s. If you have plans to travel locally ahead of Thanksgiving Day, you shouldn’t have any issues.

We’re keeping a close eye on Thanksgiving Day, coming up on Thursday, as we could see our next winter system bring some snow to the area. It’s still too early to tell how much snow we’ll get, but it’s important to keep an eye on the forecast if you have any travel plans. Outside of the potential for a little snow, temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s with overcast skies.

Temperatures look to hold steady in the low to mid-30s for the holiday weekend with mostly to partly cloudy skies.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

