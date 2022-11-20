A bit warmer today; Warmer throughout the week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Yesterday was blustery around southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa with high temperatures in the teens and 20s around the region and gusty winds. Reported wind gusts yesterday around the region were in the 30s and 40s.

Winds today will still be gusty, but not as strong as yesterday. Winds today will be from the south between 10 and 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible. Although they’re not “warm” by any means, high temperatures today will be warmer than Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper-20s and low to mid-40s across the region. We’ll see mostly sunny skies today as well.

Last night’s low temperatures were in the single digits and tonight’s lows will be in the 20s. Skies tonight will be mainly clear and winds will be from the west between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow will be “warmer” as well with highs in the upper-20s and low-30s. Skies will be sunny again tomorrow and winds will be from the northwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

There will be ample sunshine and high temperatures in the 20s and 30s through the week. Isolated snow showers are possible on Thanksgiving but are looking to move out of the region by Friday.

