Rochester police investigating body found off 31st St. NE

Authorities do not believe this was an overdose
A Rochester police officer sits inside a patrol cruiser at the scene where a body was found...
A Rochester police officer sits inside a patrol cruiser at the scene where a body was found Saturday morning.(KTTC)
By Michael Oder and KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester police officers are investigating a body found off 31st Street NE Saturday morning.

According to officers on the scene, someone called police at 11:30 a.m. about a body in the 300 block of 31st Street NE. Right now, police are treating this as a suspicious death but don’t believe the public is in any danger.

A medical examiner was called to the scene Saturday morning. Officials do not believe this was an overdose.

No word yet on if the frigid temperatures played a role in this death. Rochester saw temperatures drop into the teens overnight with wind chills in the single digits.

