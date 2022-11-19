Rochester police investigating body found off 31st St. NE

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester police officers are investigating a body found off 31st Street NE Saturday morning.

According to officers on the scene, someone called police at 11:30 a.m. about a body in the 300 block of 31st Street NE. Right now, police are treating this as a suspicious death but don’t believe the public is in any danger.

A medical examiner was called to the scene Saturday morning. Officials do not believe this was an overdose.

No word yet on if the frigid temperatures played a role in this death. Rochester saw temperatures drop into the teens overnight with wind chills in the single digits.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.