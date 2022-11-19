Rochester drug trafficker pleads guilty to distributing meth

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The leader of a Rochester drug trafficking ring has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Jerry Lee Milliken, 40, led a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy that was based in Rochester, Minnesota.

Milliken organized delivery of methamphetamine from a supplier in Kansas City, Missouri, and distributed the drugs throughout southeastern Minnesota.

Law enforcement seized roughly 80 pounds of methamphetamine from the drug trafficking ring during various raids between fall of 2021 and winter of 2022.

On Thursday, November 17, Milliken pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years but could end up spending the rest of his life in prison. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time.

One of Milliken’s co-conspirators, Aaron Raymond Dombovy, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on Wednesday, November 16th. He also faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.