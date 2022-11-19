North Carolina holiday parade float crash injures 1 person

Aerial shots show the out-of-control truck pulling a float slowly down the street before it is stopped as people gather around. (WTVD)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A holiday parade in North Carolina was canceled on Saturday after a truck pulling a float crashed and injured at least one person, news outlets reported.

Witnesses told WTVD-TV that people attending the Raleigh Christmas Parade heard the truck’s driver screaming that he had lost control of the vehicle and couldn’t stop it before the crash.

One person was taken to a hospital by ambulance, The News and Observer reported.

The person struck by the float had been participating in the parade, a Raleigh Police Department news release says.

Police advised drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota Twins reveal new uniforms
Minnesota Twins reveal new uniforms Friday
A Rochester police officer sits inside a patrol cruiser at the scene where a body was found...
Rochester police investigating body found off 31st St. NE
knife with police lights
Two teens stabbed after altercation in Lyle, two arrested
Man pleads guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
Rochester drug trafficker pleads guilty to distributing meth
Four children die in Mason City house fire
Four children die in Mason City house fire

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and fist lady Jill Biden, left, walk with their granddaughter Naomi...
Biden’s granddaughter Naomi ties knot in White House wedding
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift, fans for ticket fiasco as attorneys general probe breakdown
A Rochester police officer sits inside a patrol cruiser at the scene where a body was found...
Rochester police investigating body found off 31st St. NE
A lake-effect snowstorm hit parts of New York state Friday.
Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops northern New York state