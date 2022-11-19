Local church hosts annual Thanksgiving food distribution

Food pantry(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A local church is getting into the giving season early to help out families experiencing food insecurity.

Hosanna’s Pantry Food Shelf held its annual Thanksgiving food distribution at Hosanna Lutheran Church Saturday.

The church hosts a food pantry every month, but November is Thanksgiving themed.

Families were able to drive up to the front of the church and pick up the packaged food curbside-pickup style.

In each order, families were served turkey, onions, sweet potatoes, pineapple and homemade pumpkin pie.

The pantry is an agency of Channel One Food Bank so members order some of the food from there. They also grow their own produce in the summer for the food pantry.

On average, the pantry serves 30-40 families a month.

“We try to give everyone at least a week’s worth of groceries each month and we’ve established relationships, because some people come back every month. We get to know them and it’s a great experience for us and I hope for them as well,” Hosanna’a Pantry coordinator Barb Anderson said.

The next Hosanna’s Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Christmas dinner themed. It takes place on December 17 from 9-11 a.m. at Hosanna Lutheran Church.

