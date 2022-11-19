Frigid temperatures, isolated snow showers, and strong winds Saturday; Warming up a bit heading into the new week

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There have been some strong winds already this morning with gusts into the 30s reported across the region. Winds will continue to be strong throughout the day on Saturday with gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible.

Today's Wind Gusts
Today's Wind Gusts(KTTC)

Along with strong and gusty winds, temperatures will be chilly today. Highs across the region will only be in the teens and low-20s Saturday with wind chill temperatures in the single digits and below zero at times. Periodic isolated snow showers are possible Saturday as well, however, there should be little to no accumulation from these snow showers.

Today's Forecast Planner
Today's Forecast Planner(KTTC)

Austin and Decorah may both break records for a cold high-temperature today. Current forecasted highs for both places would break the record, we’ll see how those records hold up as we head throughout the day.

Record Cold-Highs Possible
Record Cold-Highs Possible(KTTC)

Tonight is going to be chilly and windy as well. Winds tonight will be from the west between 10 and 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour possible. Skies tonight will be partly cloudy and low temperatures across the region will be in the single digits and low teens. Wind chill values tonight have the potential to reach 15 degrees below zero.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

As Annie, the orphan would say, “the sun will come out tomorrow.” Temperatures will also warm a bit for our Sunday with highs in the 20s and 30s expected. Winds will be from the southwest between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures throughout the new week will be in the 20s and 30s with lots of sunshine through the beginning and mid-week. The next chance for snow is looking to be on Thanksgiving with isolated snow showers possible in the evening and overnight hours heading into Black Friday.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

